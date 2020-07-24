Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,742 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,242 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.6% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $42,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $50,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 35.6% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.56.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $371.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $361.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.77. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $399.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,609.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

