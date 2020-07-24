Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.7% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 35.6% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $371.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,609.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.77. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.56.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

