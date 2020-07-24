Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,841 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 9.4% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $51,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 35.6% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Apple by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $365.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.56.

AAPL opened at $371.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $361.41 and its 200-day moving average is $310.77. The stock has a market cap of $1,686.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

