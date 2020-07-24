Aprio Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,952 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.4% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in Apple by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,032,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 276,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $70,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.56.

Apple stock opened at $371.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,686.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.77. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $399.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

