Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 40.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,492 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Archrock by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,846 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Archrock by 37.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,268 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 202.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AROC opened at $7.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 2.87. Archrock Inc has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $11.43.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Archrock had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $249.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Archrock Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AROC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Archrock from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Archrock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Archrock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Archrock in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

