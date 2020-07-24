Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.17.

ASND opened at $140.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a current ratio of 13.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.23 and a 200-day moving average of $134.75. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $158.93.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a negative net margin of 2,231.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -6.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,914,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $553,473,000 after purchasing an additional 729,613 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at about $225,574,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 49.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,867,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,264,000 after purchasing an additional 614,186 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 537,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 40.0% during the first quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 351,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,570,000 after purchasing an additional 100,416 shares during the period.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

