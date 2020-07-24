Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 288,000 CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 288,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,792,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 841.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after buying an additional 485,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,594,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 15.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,547,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,577,000 after buying an additional 208,446 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 91.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 433,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after buying an additional 206,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 3,543.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 172,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 177,174 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVI opened at $20.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.77. CVR Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $55.52.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.40. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. CVR Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

