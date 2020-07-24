Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 551,964 Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 551,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISBC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC opened at $8.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.14. Investors Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.45.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $187.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.90 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISBC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on Investors Bancorp from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

