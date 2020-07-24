Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 81,480 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 81,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,174,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,550,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $356,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,156,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,262,000 after purchasing an additional 385,441 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,346,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $182,278,000 after purchasing an additional 942,118 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,332,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $181,466,000 after purchasing an additional 628,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,634,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $76.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $128.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DRI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $50.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.58.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

