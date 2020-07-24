Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 89.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,652 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $5,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 121.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 81.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 19.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 55.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 43.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.49.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 13.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3717 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

RCI has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC cut their target price on Rogers Communications from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Veritas Investment Research raised Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

