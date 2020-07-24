Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 150,082 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 1,313.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150,082 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.15% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $6,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RBA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter valued at about $620,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,671 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 268,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,197,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 632,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,613,000 after purchasing an additional 250,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

RBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. OTR Global raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.06.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $44.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $45.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average of $40.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $302,493.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 13,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $541,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,282 shares of company stock valued at $3,515,136 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

