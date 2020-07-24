Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 20,559 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 476.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,559 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,582,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Insulet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 494,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,621,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the period.

In other Insulet news, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.54, for a total transaction of $155,649.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,038.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Insulet stock opened at $201.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $115.56 and a 12-month high of $228.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.56 and its 200 day moving average is $189.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2,520.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.61 million. Insulet had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $162.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $189.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.37.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

