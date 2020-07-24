Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 30,605 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 118.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,605 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.07% of Avery Dennison worth $6,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 88,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY opened at $120.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.20 and a 200 day moving average of $116.41. Avery Dennison Corp has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $141.09.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 8.29%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 4,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $582,580.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,076.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVY. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.58.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

