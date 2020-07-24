Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 74,496 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,496 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Kroger during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Kroger by 565.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in Kroger by 685.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 217,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $366,630.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,791.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 211,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,027,004. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KR stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.08 and a 200 day moving average of $31.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.38. Kroger Co has a 52 week low of $20.78 and a 52 week high of $36.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.87.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

