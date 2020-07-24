Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Position in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 111,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,320,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.18% of Black Hills as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Black Hills by 494.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 18,996 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 29,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKH opened at $61.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.30. Black Hills Corp has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $87.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills Corp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Hills news, Director Tony A. Jensen acquired 3,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,889.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,106 shares in the company, valued at $356,773.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKH. Siebert Williams Shank raised Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sidoti raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Black Hills in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Black Hills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

