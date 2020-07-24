Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 1,273,808 Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,273,808 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.06% of Extreme Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXTR. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 746.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,395,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,669 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,390,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 404,595 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 337.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 367,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 283,485 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $808,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $8.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average is $4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 25.79% and a negative net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director John C. Shoemaker purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $255,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Kennedy purchased 122,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $501,831.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 210,000 shares of company stock worth $892,934. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

