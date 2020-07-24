Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 70,479 American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 70,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,542,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.19% of American States Water at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA purchased a new position in American States Water during the first quarter worth about $1,488,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in American States Water by 684.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 16,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in American States Water by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,547,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,217,000 after buying an additional 81,111 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in American States Water by 36.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 8,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in American States Water during the first quarter worth about $820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AWR. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on American States Water from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on American States Water from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.80.

In related news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $31,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,679.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

AWR opened at $81.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.41. American States Water Co has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $96.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of -0.09.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.42 million. American States Water had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American States Water Co will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

