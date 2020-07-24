Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $4.65 Million Stake in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 247.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 942,732 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 671,764 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.82% of Mobileiron worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mobileiron by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Mobileiron by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mobileiron by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Mobileiron by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mobileiron by 2,617.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

MOBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Mobileiron in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mobileiron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.31.

Shares of MOBL stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. Mobileiron Inc has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.91 million, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 109.40%. The firm had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mobileiron Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $189,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 511,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,239.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian Foster sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 383,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

