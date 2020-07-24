Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $5.46 Million Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,289 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Teck Resources worth $5,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,890,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 90.9% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,624,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582,650 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 994.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,861,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,800 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at about $26,255,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 41.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,021,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,834 shares in the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.35. Teck Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.13.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.21. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Teck Resources Ltd will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TECK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Teck Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.36.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

