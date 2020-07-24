Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $5.47 Million Stock Position in CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 328,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,376 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CAI International were worth $5,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 20.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of CAI International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 33.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAI International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of CAI International from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

NYSE CAI opened at $17.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. CAI International Inc has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $29.57.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $105.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.50 million. CAI International had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 9.48%. On average, analysts predict that CAI International Inc will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

