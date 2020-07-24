Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $6.13 Million Position in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 456.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 324,345 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.20% of Gildan Activewear worth $6,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GIL. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3,965.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1,321.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 104,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 96,871 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at $128,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 55.3% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 15,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

GIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.07.

Shares of GIL opened at $17.00 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $40.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

