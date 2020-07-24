Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $6.64 Million Stock Position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 490.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522,164 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 2.04% of Astronics worth $6,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,952,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astronics by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 20,188 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Astronics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Astronics by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Astronics by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 100,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 35,859 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffry D. Frisby purchased 4,100 shares of Astronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $35,998.00. Insiders own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Astronics stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. Astronics Co. has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $38.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.79 million, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.69.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($2.10). Astronics had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $157.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.52 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Astronics Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATRO shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Astronics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Astronics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Astronics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

