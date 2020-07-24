Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 327.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,287 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,133,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,397,000 after purchasing an additional 56,975 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 20.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 719,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,275,000 after purchasing an additional 48,728 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 65.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $86.50 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.50.

Shares of RY stock opened at $70.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.84 and a 200-day moving average of $68.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The company has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.36). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.7839 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 45.89%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

