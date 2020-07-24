Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $4.62 Million in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 142,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 1.16% of ANI Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,183 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,330 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,372 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANIP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $28.14 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $86.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average of $42.91. The company has a market capitalization of $355.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $49.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.40 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

