Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $4.82 Million in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 265,174 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.77% of Meta Financial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,671 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,176 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,174 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.54. The company has a market capitalization of $640.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $103.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.37 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 20.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.52%.

In related news, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $64,086.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,799.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William David Tull sold 46,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $908,138.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CASH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Meta Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Meta Financial Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.40.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

