Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $5.86 Million in Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 210,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,862,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.64% of Axcelis Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Russell Low sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $798,009.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 9,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $246,817.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,424 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,868. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $28.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $952.06 million, a PE ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.42. Axcelis Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 5.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average of $24.28.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $118.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACLS. BidaskClub raised Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley raised Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Axcelis Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

