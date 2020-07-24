Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $6.40 Million in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,627,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,398,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 70.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 1.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MUFG shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

