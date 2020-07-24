Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Stake in Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 721,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,958 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $6,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PVG. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Pretium Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $23,552,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter worth $13,657,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,918,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,268 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,768,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after acquiring an additional 930,468 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter worth $9,912,000. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PVG opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39. Pretium Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $13.83.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $126.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.86 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PVG shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.53.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

