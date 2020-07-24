Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $5.11 Million Investment in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,843 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,114,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.16% of Stamps.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Stamps.com in the second quarter worth about $10,310,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Stamps.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Stamps.com by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,716,000 after acquiring an additional 39,028 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in Stamps.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stamps.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

In related news, insider Steve Rifai sold 12,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,443,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $130,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,576 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,588. 9.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Stamps.com stock opened at $221.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.26 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.96. Stamps.com Inc. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $240.00.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $151.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Stamps.com in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Stamps.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stamps.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.