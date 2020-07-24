Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upped their target price on Globant from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Globant from $121.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Globant from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.90.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $166.18 on Friday. Globant SA has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $173.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.31 and a 200-day moving average of $122.22.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Globant had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.24 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Globant SA will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

