Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 66,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Innospec during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Innospec by 11.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innospec during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innospec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Innospec by 7.1% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Catherine Hessner sold 2,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $222,290.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,190.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $79.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.75. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.71 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $372.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

IOSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Innospec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. CL King reduced their target price on Innospec from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

