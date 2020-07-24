Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 91,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,569,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $536,603,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,671,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,633,000 after buying an additional 1,927,927 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,975,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,560,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,352,000 after buying an additional 292,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,153,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,617,000 after buying an additional 244,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

PRU opened at $65.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $103.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.42. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DOWLING & PARTN lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.93.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

