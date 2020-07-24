Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 253,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,710,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.27% of Simply Good Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $743,000. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 617,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 172,190 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

SMPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

SMPL stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Simply Good Foods Co has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $31.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 80.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James M. Kilts bought 87,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $1,553,400.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 961,268 shares in the company, valued at $16,995,218.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. White bought 2,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.77 per share, with a total value of $52,180.60. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

