Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 48,040 Shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,040 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Amerisafe were worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 92.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 353,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,591,000 after purchasing an additional 170,047 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 418.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,838 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 15.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,258,000 after purchasing an additional 35,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 1,065.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 439,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,328,000 after purchasing an additional 401,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $64.15 on Friday. Amerisafe, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.02 and a 1 year high of $80.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.37.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $86.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. Analysts expect that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

In other Amerisafe news, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $152,715.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,507.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMSF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Amerisafe from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

