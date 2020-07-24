Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 94,072 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 46.8% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 11.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 21.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 65.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FE opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.46. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.49. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.43.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 6.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FE. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.93.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

