Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 5,916 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,916 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 76.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 825,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,898,000 after buying an additional 33,827 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cfra cut Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.67.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $686.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.19, a P/E/G ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $585.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $551.14. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $699.72.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.15 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.71, for a total transaction of $1,207,278.00. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $157,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,775 shares of company stock worth $18,181,874. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

