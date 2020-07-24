Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 60,199 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,958 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 60,199 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 60.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.58.

AEM opened at $69.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.40, a PEG ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $70.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.93.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $671.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.33 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

