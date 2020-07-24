Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $5.08 Million Position in Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 254,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,084,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.39% of Fanhua at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Fanhua in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,439,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,956,000 after purchasing an additional 216,053 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fanhua in the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 997,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,070,000 after purchasing an additional 25,565 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 24,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANH stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.02. Fanhua Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.05 million for the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 2.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fanhua Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FANH shares. BidaskClub upgraded Fanhua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fanhua in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

