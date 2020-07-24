Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $6.04 Million Position in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,199 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.22% of Mantech International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Mantech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in Mantech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Mantech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mantech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Mantech International by 435.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

MANT stock opened at $66.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.72. Mantech International Corp has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $93.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.97.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.29 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mantech International Corp will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.23, for a total transaction of $312,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 33.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MANT shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised Mantech International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair started coverage on Mantech International in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Mantech International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

About Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

