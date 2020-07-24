Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 206,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,673,000 after acquiring an additional 20,847 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 11,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $2,245,911.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,037 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,533.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total transaction of $5,104,919.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,026.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,011 shares of company stock worth $14,788,606 in the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $227.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.09. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $232.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.27.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLX. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.69.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

