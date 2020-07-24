B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in B2Gold by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 28,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on B2Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on B2Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.60 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $6.79.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

