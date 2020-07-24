Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. FMR LLC grew its position in Baidu by 149.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $2,143,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $675,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Baidu by 418.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 14,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU opened at $121.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.90, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.45. Baidu Inc has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $147.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.79.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $189.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.55.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

