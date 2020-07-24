Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.47 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,734 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.3% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $536,884,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after buying an additional 4,148,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,318,000 after buying an additional 3,000,800 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $371.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,686.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $361.41 and its 200-day moving average is $310.77. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $340.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Apple from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.56.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

