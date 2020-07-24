BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 114.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,048 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. owned 0.20% of QEP Resources worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QEP Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QEP Resources by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in QEP Resources by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,430,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387,421 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in QEP Resources during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QEP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of QEP Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of QEP Resources to $1.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.95.

QEP opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65. The company has a market cap of $387.39 million, a PE ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 4.84. QEP Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.46 million. QEP Resources had a net margin of 33.59% and a return on equity of 0.94%. Research analysts forecast that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

