BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in CoStar Group by 405.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 60.6% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $755.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered CoStar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $790.00 to $695.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $739.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $698.63 on Friday. CoStar Group Inc has a 12-month low of $500.24 and a 12-month high of $747.11. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 78.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $698.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $657.15. The company has a current ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

