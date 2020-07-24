BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $43.74 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,855 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.6% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $43,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 122.6% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the second quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,022 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 207.8% during the second quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 31,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $87,455,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 38.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,986.55 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1,546.16 billion, a PE ratio of 148.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,804.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,269.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,859.28.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

