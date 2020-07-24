BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $484,000 Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,226 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in eBay by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,753,988 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $52,725,000 after buying an additional 211,194 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 380.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 21,098 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,985 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 12.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,695 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 83.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 192,551 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $10,099,000 after acquiring an additional 87,745 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,517. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EBAY opened at $55.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day moving average of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. eBay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded eBay from a “positive” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.04.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

