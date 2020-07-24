BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $576,000 Stock Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dollar General by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,394,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,717,000 after buying an additional 45,463 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Dollar General by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,081,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,462,000 after buying an additional 6,181,380 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,186,000 after buying an additional 308,987 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Dollar General by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,391,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,204,000 after buying an additional 174,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Dollar General by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,212,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,067,000 after buying an additional 332,917 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on DG shares. Cfra raised their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cleveland Research upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.21.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $191.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.82 and a 200-day moving average of $169.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.44. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The firm has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total transaction of $2,126,638.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,007.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $1,387,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

