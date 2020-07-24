BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,366 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $5,351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 32.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,057,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 755,553 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Range Resources by 29.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 985,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 222,076 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Range Resources by 84.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,262,217 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 33.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 239,541 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 60,451 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $2.30 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.20 price objective (up from $3.60) on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.62.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.66. Range Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.45 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 56.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources Corp. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

