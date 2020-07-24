BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 32,380 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 32,380 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 48.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,163,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,214,000 after buying an additional 3,005,325 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,349,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,202,000 after purchasing an additional 13,871 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 43.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,868,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,451,000 after purchasing an additional 564,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,065,000 after purchasing an additional 65,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 86.5% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,535,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,847,000 after purchasing an additional 712,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XEC opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.31. Cimarex Energy Co has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $55.29.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $472.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.50 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 44.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Cimarex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $51.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.22.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

